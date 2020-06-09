Douglas C. Hoffman, 51, of Littlestown, died Sunday, June 7, at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the husband of Tammy L. (DeGroft) Hoffman for 33 years.
Born Nov. 15, 1968, in Gettysburg, Doug was the son of Ralph and Carol (Bair) Hoffman of Gardners.
He was a 1986 graduate of Francis Scott Key, (Carroll County Vo-Tech) for carpentry. From 1986 to 2017, he was employed as a remodeling carpenter and for the past three years was the code enforcement officer for the Borough of Littlestown.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are his mother-in-law, Pat DeGroft of Littlestown; his two brothers, David Hoffman and Michelle of Littlestown, and Donald Hoffman and Billie Jo of Gardners; his 13 nieces and nephews; and six great-nieces and great-nephews.
Doug was predeceased by his father-in-law, Bernard E. DeGroft Sr.; his paternal grandparents, John and Marion Hoffman; and his maternal grandparents, Elvin and Alma Bair.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Taneytown; a social member of Littlestown VFW; an auxiliary member of Harney VFW; and a member of Littlestown FOE and McSherrystown Moose. Doug was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Phillies fan. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family and friends and enjoying life!
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Looking Barn, 1295 Frederick Pike, Littlestown.
Memorials in Doug’s name may be sent to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
