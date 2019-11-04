Gwendolyn A. Hartlaub, 85, of McSherrystown, entered into God’s eternal care on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill. She was the wife of Joseph H. Hartlaub who died Nov. 7, 1990.
Born April 1, 1934, in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Mary L. (Leppo) Miller.
Gwen was a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown, a graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown, and previously was a Girl Scout leader. She was very crafty with sewing, crocheting, making rosaries and flower design to mention a few. Gwen enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two children, Anne E. Groft of New Oxford, and Gregory Hartlaub and wife Lori of Coatesville; five grandchildren, Mark Groft, Jamie Renna, Chris Groft, Beth Ashcraft and Kate Hartlaub; five great-grandchildren, Brooke, Aria, Aiden, Hannah and Nora; and two sisters, Bibby R. Klunk of McSherrystown, and Mary Jo Lawrence of Hanover. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law James M. Groft; and two sisters, Jean Little and Patricia Taylor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown, with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown.
Contributions in memory of Gwendolyn may be made to Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, HVAC Fund, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.