Michael Joseph Robinson, 61, of Silver Spring, Md., died Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident.
Born March 17, 1959, in Takoma Park, Md., he was the son of Cathryn M. “Coppie” (Thompson) Robinson, of Ocean View, Del., and the late John L. Robinson. He was the devoted husband of Vanessa M. Robinson, of Silver Spring, Md., to whom he was married for 32 years.
Mike was an accomplished artist, and granted a scholarship for his talent. His greatest happiness in life was his family, close friends, and his faith. He also loved the ocean, boating, fishing, hiking, astrology, and history. He adored martial arts, and was an avid Star Trekker.
In addition to his wife and mother, Michael is survived by his four sons, Joshua Robinson, Nicholas Robinson, Joseph Robinson and his wife Yaneth, and Daniel Robinson; his grandson, Jonathan Robinson; his sister, Nancy Hovance; sisters-in-law, Margo, Theresa, and Samantha; and nieces and nephews, Kenneth, Keith, Kristen, Adam, Jason, Mark, and Victoria. He was preceded in death by his brother John Robinson Jr.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.
