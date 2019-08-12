Fred A. “Fudpucker” Miller Sr., 68, of Aspers, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in the M.S. Hershey Medical Center with his loving daughters by his side.
He was born in Gettysburg, on Dec. 5, 1950, to the late Francis L. Sr. and Rosalie C. (Martin) Miller.
Fred was a retired heavy equipment operator. He was a member of I.U.O.E., Local 542 for over 40 years and American Legion Post 262, Biglerville, and the NRA.
He enjoyed going hunting, traveling and the outdoors. Fred’s greatest joy was his family. He cherished the memories he made with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his brothers and sisters.
Fred is survived by his daughters, Kathleen J. Rupe and husband David of Martinsville, Ind., and Jennifer L. Horst and husband Kenneth of Wormleysburg, Pa.; his grandchildren, Joshua Rickelman, Kelli Miller, Rebecca Rickelman and McKenna Horst; his great-grandchildren, Benjamin Griffith and Nalah Hurley; his sisters, Margaret Kaiser and husband David, and Mary Kuhn; his brothers, Francis L. Miller Jr. and wife Ruth, Robert Miller, Thomas Miller, Wayne Miller and wife Sherri, George Miller and wife Rose, Steve Miller and Dennis Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His son Fred A. “Butch” Miller Jr. preceded him in death.
A tribute to his life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Thursday 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Buchanan Valley Cemetery, Orrtanna.
The Matinchek Funeral Home Inc., 260 E. Main Street, Middletown, Pa., and the Dugan Funeral Home Inc. have been entrusted with handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent online at www.matinchekfuneralhome.com.
