Carl William Elicker, 89, departed this life on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Hanover Hall. He was the husband of the late June M. (Leib) Elicker, who died April 14, 2006, 20 days before they could celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.
Carl was born Jan. 20, 1931, in Hanover, the son of the late Jesse W. Elicker and the late Ada (Riley) Elicker.
Carl proudly served his country in the PA National Guard, classified Expert- U.S. Sub Machine Gun, Fld Firing, on July 21, 1950. He was discharged Oct. 11, 1952, as Sgt E-5 of the 104th Armored Calvary Regiment. He was inducted into the U.S. Army on April 18, 1955. From April 18, 1955 through Sept. 17, 1956, Carl was recognized for Achievement During Overseas Service with Co. D of the 41st Armored Infantry Division. He earned the Good Conduct Medal, and on Oct. 27, 1956, he was transferred to reserve status until his honorable discharge of Oct. 20, 1961.
Carl owned and operated Elicker’s Garage in McKnightstown from 1964 to 2002, and was a former firefighter in the Abbottstown and Cashtown areas. He was a lifetime member of the Hanover Moose Lodge #227, Hanover V.F.W., Hanover AMVETS, Cashtown Fire Company, and the Adams County Fish and Game, and was a member of the Gettysburg Eagles #1562, Gettysburg American Legion #2019, and the Adams County Firefighters Association. Carl enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to breakfast with his sons and grandchildren.
Carl is survived by daughters, Susan (Ken) Cromer, Carol (Bob) Wilson, Ronna (Horace “Junnie”) Farley, Karen Rambo, Lisa Elicker (Gordon Strawsburg), and Kelly Elicker; sons, Stephen (Barb) Elicker, Jamie MacAvoy (Neal Kling), and Jody (Virginia “Ginny”) MacAvoy; brothers, Jesse, Jim, Bentz and Michael Elicker, and sister Becky (Tom) Burkett, children of Jesse and Sara (Snyder) Elicker. Carl will be remembered by his 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was predeceased by an infant daughter Marsha Ann Elicker; a son Carl W. “Turtle” Elicker II; a granddaughter Sarah A. Strawsburg; three brothers, Dale, Wayne “Jack,” and Joe Elicker; and a son-in-law Ronald Rambo.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Dr. Kim Blocher officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Hanover. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to a veteran’s charity of your choice.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
