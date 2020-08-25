Sharon L. (Sterner) Sprankle, 65, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Genesis Healthcare Gettysburg Center. She was the loving wife of Lawrence K. Sprankle; together they shared 47 years of marriage.
Born Dec. 8, 1954, in Gettysburg, she was a daughter of the late Charles W. Jr. and Louetta (LeGore) Sterner.
Sharon was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she cherished her family and loved spending time with them; she especially loved spending time with her three granddaughters.
In addition to her husband, Sharon is survived by two sons, Matthew B. Sprankle and his wife Sharon of Gettysburg, and Joseph P. Sprankle and his wife Jennifer of Fairfield; three granddaughters, Autumn, Allison, and Abby Sprankle. Sharon is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie M. Sprankle; a brother, Charles Sterner III; and a sister, Corinne Weaver.
There will be no public viewing. Following cremation, a memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Sprankle will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Michael E. Allwein officiating. A time to share memories with the family will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Fairfield.
To share memories of Sharon L. (Sterner) Sprankle and view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
