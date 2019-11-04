Judy L. Metz, age 87, of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg, after a long illness.
Born March 22, 1932, in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, she was the daughter of Marvin C. and Ina E. (Elledge) Lowe. Mrs. Metz was predeceased by her husband Paul H. Metz, who died in 1999.
Mrs. Metz, along with her son and late husband, owned and operated Metz’s Hardware Store in Fairfield, for over 50 years. She was a charter member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Fairfield, where she taught Sunday school for many years and was one of the prayer warriors. Mrs. Metz enjoyed painting with water colors and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son David A. Metz and his wife Margaret; three grandchildren, Kaylee E. Metz of Lancaster, Pa., and David B. Metz and Aimee N. Metz, both of Fairfield; and a number of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Metz was predeceased by her four siblings, Ruth Pauline Branch, Thomas E. Lowe, Ollie L. VanDyke and William R. Lowe.
A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 110 Mt. Hope Road, Fairfield, with Pastor Ken Gooch officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at a reception in the church social room. A private interment will be held in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. There will not be a public viewing per Mrs. Metz’s request.
The family suggests memorials to Fellowship Baptist Church, 110 Mt. Hope Road, Fairfield, PA l7320.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
