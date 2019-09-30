Shaun L. Schue, 55, passed away recently in Franklin County, Pa.
Born May 21, 1964, in Camp Hill, Pa., he was the son of David H. and Kathi J. (Fluke) Schue.
Shaun was a graduate of Lower Dauphin High School and worked recently in construction as a handyman.
In addition to his parents, Shaun is survived by his daughter Molly Kline of Dallastown, Pa.; his son Mitchell Schue of York, Pa.; and his brother Eric Schue, of Miami, Fla.
A memorial service for Shaun will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Michael Allwein officiating.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.