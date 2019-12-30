Billy D. Wellborn, 86, of Gettysburg, entered God’s Eternal Care, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side.
Born Aug. 9, 1933, in Bluefield, W.Va., he was the son of the late James L. and Lockey B. (Delp) Wellborn. Billy was the loving husband of Sarah E. (Brewton) Wellborn with whom he shared 64 years of marriage.
Billy served his country proudly as a Marine during the Korean Conflict. After the war he applied to and was accepted into the Naval Aviation Cadet Program where he completed flight training and became a Marine Corps pilot. He flew with the Marines until 1963 and then transferred to the U.S. Coast Guard as a lieutenant. Upon leaving the service, he was a pilot for United Airlines for 30 years until his retirement in 1993.
Billy was a member of the Retired United Airlines Pilots Association, the Marine Corps Reconnaissance Association, the Littlestown Gun Club, and the Gettysburg Archery Club. He was an active volunteer with the Coast Guard, the Gettysburg Park Service as a park watcher, and was a past president of the Pensacola Yacht Club.
In addition to his loving wife Sarah, Billy is survived by two sons, Billy D. Wellborn Jr. and Jeffery D. Wellborn; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a brother James L. Wellborn Jr. of Stuarts Draft, Va. He was preceded in death by two children, Thomas E. Wellborn and Angelia F. Wellborn.
Following cremation, a graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 799 Baltimore St., Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Billy’s name to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
