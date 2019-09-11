Frank Ludwig, 89, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Forest Park Health Center in Carlisle. He was the husband of Bertha (Thompson) Ludwig, his wife of 63 years.
Frank was born April 12, 1930, in Lambertville, N.J., the son of the late John H. and Emma (Heller) Ludwig.
Frank was a member of Mt. Olivet U.C.C. in East Berlin. He was a life-long farmer, a 4-H leader for Adams County 4-H, and drove school bus for the Bermudian Springs School District for 40 years.
In addition to his wife Bertha, Frank is survived by a son James T. Ludwig and his wife Candi of York Springs; a daughter Janet K. Ludwig of York Springs; and two grandchildren, Dorothy Ludwig and Johnny Ludwig.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept., 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, with Rev. Julia Beall officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in York Springs. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 12 p.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to 4-H Clubs of Adams County, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Ste. 204, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
