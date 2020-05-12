Audrey C. Tamblyn, 85, of Gettysburg, died Thursday morning, May 7, 2020, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born April 27, 1935, in Howell, Mich., she was the daughter of the late J. Henry and Rose (Spalding) Cornell. She was the wife of the late Dr. Lewis R. Tamblyn who died July 18, 2004.
Mrs. Tamblyn is survived by her three daughters, Jane Goss and her husband Michael, Annette Long and her husband Kevin, and Mary Lew Bernard and her husband Bob; her nine grandchildren, Robert Goss and his wife Nathaly, Laura Duffy and her husband Jamie, Diana Styborski and her husband Adam, Stephen Long, Spencer Long, Daniel Long, Brooke Bernard, Andrew Bernard, and Olivia Bernard; six great-grandchildren; her sister, Elaine Andersen; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death her two brothers, Henry Cornell and Harold Cornell.
Audrey will be interred next to her husband at the Riddle Cemetery in Howell, Mich. The services, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be private.
Local arrangements are being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements in Michigan are being handled by the MacDonald Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015 or to a charity of your choice.
