Anna (Anne) Fair Benedetto, age 96, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
She was a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church, but attended Brandywine Valley Baptist Church regularly. She was born in Gettysburg.
Anne worked as a secretary for the DuPont Company for 9-½ years. She was an avid dancer, both country line dancing and ballroom. Other hobbies were water aerobics, exercise and weightlifting classes, bowling, bridge, and taking walks with friends.
In 1992, she won the Ms. Senior Delaware Title. Her talent was a high-energy aerobic dance which she ended with a cartwheel and a split.
She is survived by a son, Daniel of Wilmington; two grandsons, Christopher and Matthew Benedetto; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her grandson Brad Benedetto.
She is also survived by her best friend Maureen Bradley-Waritz.
Interment will be private at Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.
