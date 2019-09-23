Gerald E. Fogle, 82, entered into rest on Saturday Sept. 21, 2019, at Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Alverta M. (Slothour) Fogle for 58 years.
He was born Sept. 9, 1937, in Waynesboro, the son of the late George W. and Lamora V. (Bittinger) Fogle.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Rest Haven Cemetery, 310 Westminster Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
In addition to his wife Alverta, Gerald is also survived by four children Rosalie Parr, Ronald Fogle, Judy Anderson, and Janet Schachle; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter Geraldine E. Moats. Gerald was the last surviving sibling of his parents’ eight children.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.