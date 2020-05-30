Barbara Blair Hill passed away from natural causes on May 20, 2020, in Gettysburg. She was born Oct. 24, 1930, in East Orange, N.J., and graduated from Lacordaire Academy in Montclair, N.J.
Barbara led an energetic life. In her teenage years, she went out of her way to ride horses, visit her father in Greenwich Village, NYC, and go to sporting and social events at West Point where she would ride the mule during games.
Barbara met her late husband, William Hill, at his aunt’s riding center in Tallman, N.Y. They were married for 32 years and raised four children. She was very proud of her Scottish heritage.
Barbara was a great lover of animals and would frequently bring home stray cats and dogs. She excelled at everything she did and got her greatest joy from caring, riding and training horses to breeding and showing dogs in AKC conformation. In her later years, Barbara was involved in animal rescues and showered her cats with love.
Barbara spoke fondly of spending summer days in her childhood on the beaches of Connecticut and New Jersey with family.
She will be greatly missed by her children, William Hill and wife Leslie, Nancy Hill Nett and husband Gary, Kathy Power and husband Wayne, and Susan Didden and husband Paul. She will also be fondly remembered by her 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be delayed until family and friends can safely meet.
