Suzanne Logan Baumgartner, 67, of Frederica, Del., died on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena, Md.
Born on Dec. 15, 1951, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late J. Robert and Evelyn (Myers) Logan. She was the wife of William A. Baumgartner.
Sue was a graduate of Gettysburg High School, Class of 1969.
Surviving are son Randolph L. Rohrbaugh II and wife Karen of Severna Park; stepdaughters, Kerry Baumgartner and Kourtney Hampton; grandchildren, Grayson Hess, Logan Rohrbaugh, Kacy Hampton, Kayla Hampton, Andrew “Drew” Hampton, and Daniel “Alex” Hampton; and brother James M. Logan of Baltimore, Md.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Biglerville Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Westminster, Md.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325, (www.adamscountyspca.org).
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
