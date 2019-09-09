Jeanette M. Wolf, 48, of Hanover, Pa., entered peacefully into God’s eternal care Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at UPMC Hanover, with her loving family by her side.
Born Sept. 10, 1970, in Hanover, Pa., she was the daughter of David Swope Sr. and Cynthia (Kuhn) Dahler. Jeanette was the loving wife of Russell J. Wolf with whom she shared 27 years of marriage.
Jeanette was a member of St. David’s United Church of Christ, Hanover, Pa.
Jeanette worked as a billing clerk for UPMC Hanover for over 20 years. She enjoyed working in her yard, her Boxer dogs and especially being with her family.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jeanette is survived by her children, Benjamin Wolf, Courtney Wolf, and Nicole (Wolf) Gladfelter; one brother David Swope Jr.; and one sister Amanda “Mandy” Swope.
A service to celebrate and remember Jeanette’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., with Rev. Scott A. Sager officiating. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jeanette’s memory to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112; or the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
