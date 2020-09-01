Beverly A. (Jacobs) Auchey, 83, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Paramount Nursing Home, Fayetteville.
Beverly was born May 22, 1937, in Bangor, the daughter of the late Lewis and Lois (Klass) Jacobs.
Beverly was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, East Berlin, a 1955 graduate of East Berlin High School, and attended York College.
Beverly is survived by two daughters, Cindy L. St. Clair and her husband Gene of York Springs and Valerie J. Staines and her husband Scott of Carlisle; a son, Todd L. Auchey and his wife Tami of Fayetteville; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Bonnie Boyer of East Berlin.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. at East Berlin Union Cemetery with Pastor Susan J. McCarthy officiating.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1016, East Berlin, PA 17316.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
