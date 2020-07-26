The children of Patricia Ann (Little) Steen announce her peaceful passing on July 25 at the home of her youngest child, Bonnie Ferris and her husband Mike Ferris, in Elgin, Ill.
She is survived by another daughter, Lou Ann Devers and her husband Malcolm Devers of Norwood, N.C., and a son, Warren Steen and his wife Evelyn Steen of Gettysburg; and her daughter-in-law, Virginia Steen of Jacksonville, N.C. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Steen; and her son, James; and three grandchildren. She was the youngest of eight children, born in 1922 at her home in Hartford, Kan., and moved with them to a farm near Maize, Kan. where she grew from childhood, attended and graduated from Maize school where her father served on the school board. She was a product of the great depression; her father having lost his farm in Hartford before moving to Maize to take over his father’s (Francis T. Little) farm where they raised turkeys and other crops.
Patricia (Pat) was a kind and gentle woman who worked hard for her family, was an avid reader, and enjoyed life. She was an expert Pinochle player, and in her later years, loved to play Skip Bo. She loved to brag that there were more than 55 who called her grandma. She has donated her body to medical research and when her ashes are returned to us, we will place them beside our Dad’s at the Woodlawn cemetery in Wichita, Kan. In the words of our Mother, “We are Blessed.”
Patricia has requested that in lieu of a funeral we should just remember her at future gatherings of family and friends. The family will plan a special memorial gathering at a place and time to be announced.
