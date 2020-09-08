Marie L. Hankey (Nanny) died peacefully at home on Sept. 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She tried hard to celebrate her 100th birthday but congestive heart failure stopped her from reaching her goal.
Marie was born on Nov. 17, 1920, in Roma, Texas, to Paul and Monica Torres Marines. She was the last surviving member of her family which included eight siblings.
Marie moved to Chambersburg, Pa., with her brother George in order to open the Marines restaurant. The restaurant then moved to Gettysburg where she met the love of her life, Fred (Abe) Hankey. Together, they enjoyed bus trips, family get-togethers, and holiday celebrations. They were married for 60 wonderful years before his death in January of 2009.
Marie was employed at the Gettysburg Shoe Company, Adams County Courthouse, and Federal Licensing. She retired in 1999.
She loved flower gardening and bird watching. Marie was a long standing member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg where she enjoyed volunteering as a church greeter. Marie also volunteered at the Gettysburg Hospital and their local thrift shop.
She is survived by a daughter, Freda Boring of Orrtanna; three grandchildren, Karen Lindblom and her husband Ryan of New Oxford, Andy Boring and his wife Melissa of Gettysburg, and Jordan Boring and his companion Laura Jean Wills of Fairfield; and eight great-grandchildren, Hailey Lindblom, Brayden Lindblom, Hailie Seitler, Brooklyn Seitler, Chloe Boring, Laikyn Boring, Kendall Boring, and Jordie Boring. Marie is also survived by her rescue cat, Gucci, who was a loyal and loving companion.
Marie loved life and was friendly and outgoing. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. The family would like to thank the WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and all of its staff. Everyone was extremely friendly and compassionate.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg. A viewing for Mrs. Hankey will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a the rosary service at 7:45 p.m.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions in Marie’s honor be made to St. Francis Xavier Church, 455 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
