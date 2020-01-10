Junior T. ”J.T.” Bittle, 95, formerly of Littlestown, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Utz Terrace, Hanover. He was the widower of Gloria J. Bittle who died May 3, 2015.
Born Sept 22, 1924 in Mount Pleasant Township, J.T. was the son of the late Roy T. and Golda S. (Foulk) Bittle. He served in the Navy during WWII and was a machinist for the U.S. Navy.
J.T. is survived by his six children; two sons: James Bittle and Gail of Oxford, Md.; Eugene Bittle and wife, Sonia, of York; four daughters: Linda Bittle, Lana Bittle and Lois Bittle, all of Hanover and Lisa Schmidt and David of Spring Grove; his six grandchildren: Corey Bittle and Heidi of Littlestown; Jennifer Brown and Jeff of Shippensburg; Devaughn Bittle and Katie of Middletown, Md.; Whitney Wood and Dustin of Frederick; Matthew Schmidt and Meghan of Elizabethtown; Jonathan Schmidt of Codorus and 12 great-grandchildren: Kamryn, Brody and Grady Bittle; Alyssa, Addison and Lucas Brown; Ainsley and Olivia Bittle , Jaxson and Charlye Wood and Aaron and Ava Schmidt. J.T. was predeceased by his two sisters, Shirley Bittle and Doris Snyder. He was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown; a life member and past commander of Littlestown V.F.W. Post 6954; a member of Hanover BPOE #763; a life member of Littlestown American Legion and Alpha Fire Co.; a member of Littlestown FOE and NARFE and Loyal Order of Cooties. J.T. enjoyed going to his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, traveling, spending time with his family and attending veteran’s meetings.
Funeral Service is Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown with the Rev. Nancy Werner officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery with Littlestown Allied Veterans Council conducting military honors. Contributions in Junior’s name may be sent to his church at 330 White Hall Road, Littlestown, PA 17340 or Alpha Fire Co., 40 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
