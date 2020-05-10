Daniel J. Cullison, 69, of Etters passed away May 7, 2020, unexpectedly at Harrisburg Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Born November 22, 1950 in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late James R. Sr. and Pauline R. (Shindledecker) Cullison.
Dan was a 1970 Graduate of Gettysburg High School, where he was one of the most outstanding football players. After high school he went on to serve with the United States Marine Corp where he was deployed during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a Supply Technician at the Navy Depot in Mechanicsburg, where he met the love of his life Nanette. They married in 1985 and were married for over 34 years. Dan worked for the Navy Depot until his retirement in 2016.
Dan was a huge supporter of the Battlefield in Gettysburg, where he was a member of the Park Watch for over 20 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was a big Penn State football fan. He loved to garden and spent much time taking care of his garden at home. He was known for his famous homemade sauerkraut.
Dan is survived by his wife Nanette I. (O’Donnell) of Etters; his daughter Lauren M. Cullison and his son Brett D. Cullison both of Etters; his grandson Seth M. Herman of Belleville; his brothers James R. Cullison, Jr. and wife Marina, and Timothy L. Cullison both of Gettysburg and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents Dan was preceded in death by his brother Ronald D. Cullison.
Due to the Covid-19 virus are no services being held at this time.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in Dan’s honor to the Park Watch. Please mail checks to the Office of the Superintendent Gettysburg NMP, 1195 Baltimore Pike, Suite 100, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Please make the checks payable to National Park Service with the annotation “Park Watch”.
