Ambrose David “Tony” Martin, of Bonneauville, entered God’s eternal care, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side.
Born Feb. 17, 1931 in Moorefield, W.V., he was the son of the late Franz C. and Ludia J. (Snyder) Martin. Tony was the loving husband of the late Sandra E. (Wentz) Martin, who died April 26, 2007, and with whom he shared 51 years of marriage.
Tony worked at PennDOT for many years and was a self-employed entrepreneur doing body work for 30 years and managing a storage rental business. He was a veteran and served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Tony was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church and the Catholic War Vets Post 1342.
He served as a former Fire Chief of the Bonneauville Volunteer Fire Department.
Tony enjoyed racing, camping, and spending time on his boat at Raystown Lake with his family.
Tony is survived by his children, Betty L. (Martin) Smith and husband Gregory F., Sr., of Gettysburg, Todd A. Martin and wife Eva, of Gettysburg, Kelly S. Kump of Gettysburg, and Jeff Martin, his grandson whom he raised as his son of Gettysburg; four grandchildren: Keith Masemer, David Masemer, Kayla Shaffer, and Kyle Martin; and two great-grandchildren, Kody Martin and Cali Martin. He was preceded in death by eight brothers: Paul, George, Clemence, Franz, Joseph, James, Anthony, and Andrew Martin; and seven sisters, Mary Flynn, Rita Smith, Matilda Breighner, Madeline Clinedinst, Louise Crone, Rosalie Miller, and Ruthanna Kuhn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg (Bonneauville) PA, with Father Bene Jose as celebrant. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 66 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg (Bonneauville). Burial will be held at a later date in St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church Cemetery with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in in Tony’s memory to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 66 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg (Bonneauville), PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
