Richard Anderson, 57, of Gettysburg, peacefully entered into God’s eternal care, on July 11, 2019, at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg.
Richard was born on July 6, 1962, in Lancaster, Pa., to the late Charles B. Anderson and Doris L. Worrell.
Richard was one of nine children, Sherry L. Mimm (Lititz, Pa.), Glenda Pluck (Elizabethtown, Pa.); Jenny Myers (Connecticut), Charles B. Anderson married to Lisa P. Anderson (Lancaster, Pa), Bryan P. Anderson (deceased), Carl F. Anderson married to Barb Anderson (Denver, Pa.), Robyn Fitting married to George Fitting, and Charles F. Penn (Elizabethtown, Pa.); and seven nephews and 10 nieces.
Richard lived at the Adams Rescue Mission since 2016, working in the kitchen, helping with inventory and stocking food pantries, clean up and dishes. Richard was well-respected by the other men at the mission and had many friends.
Richard attended the Saturday evening worship service at St. James Lutheran Church with several other guests of The Adams Rescue Mission. It was there Richard found comfort and fellowship, and grew deeper in his relationship with Jesus.
Richard loved fishing, camping and had great memories of family. He liked making jokes and was a friend to anyone he met. In his final months, Richard was positive, happy and wanted to reassure his siblings that he was at peace with his life, grateful for the reconciliation that took place more recently.
A memorial service to celebrate Richard’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Columbarium located within St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg. This service is open to the public.
Richard’s wish was that contributions of remembrance be made to St. James Lutheran Church or The Adams Rescue Mission, Gettysburg.
