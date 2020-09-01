Randy B. Warner, 65, of Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at SpiriTrust in Gettysburg.
He was born Dec. 16, 1954, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Nevin E. and Rita Crouse Warner.
Randy was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. For a period of time he was employed as a short order cook at Elby’s, Shoney’s Restaurant, McDonalds and lastly at Nell’s Surefine in Hanover, Pa. He enjoyed his family and spending time with them.
Randy is survived by a son, John Warner; brothers and sisters, Paula Sebold of Fairfield, Rodney S. Warner of Maryland, Pamela Chiara of New Cumberland, Pa., Doug L. Warner of New Cumberland, Pa., Jeff L. Warner of Maryland, Priscilla G. Brown of Fairfield, Todd A. Warner of Hunterstown, Russell E. Warner of Baltimore, Md., and Jerry S. Warner of Maryland. He was predeceased by a brother, Gary N. Warner.
Due to the COVID-19 virus a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
