A celebration of life service for Linda C. Kerchner, Oct. 25, 1949-April 11, 2020, will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, at Memorial Baptist Church, Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Adam Hedge officiating.
Interment in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, Pa., will be private.
The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
