Gail B. Sweigart, 86, Gettysburg, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at SpiriTrust, Gettysburg.
She was born Aug. 12, 1933, in Winnemucca, Nev., the daughter of the late William S. and Beatrice Harwood Jones. Gail’s husband Wilbur Lee Sweigart died in 2015.
Gail was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. For most of her life she enjoyed taking care of her family and watching her grandchildren.
Mrs. Sweigart is survived by two sons, Richard L. Sweigart and his wife Jan of York, S.C,, and William B. Sweigart and his wife Jennifer of Phoenix, Md.; six grandchildren, Amber Moody and her husband Lee, Rachel Walters and her husband Michael, Scotty Sweigart, Emily Sweigart, Brad Sweigart, and T.J. Sweigart; four great-grandchildren; and a brother Robert Jones of Winnemucca, Nev.
Private funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association, 1019 Mumma Road, Wormleysburg, PA 17043, or to a charity of your choice.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
