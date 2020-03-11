George William Keenan, 87, passed away at his home in Hanover, after succumbing to a two-year battle with cancer.
Born on April 2, 1932 he was the son of the late S. Otto and Blanche Keenan of Monangahela. In addition to his wife of 55 years, Judith Mildenberger, Mr. Keenan is survived by his children: Michael Keenan, Sam Keenan and his wife Stephanie, and Tamara McGaunn and her husband Jon; grandchildren Christopher, Connor, J.P., Sean and Hannah. He was predeceased by his brother Larry Keenan.
He was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. A veteran of the U.S. Army and 39-year employee of the Department of Defense, George traveled the world, was an avid golfer and member of USGA, hunter and lifetime member of the NRA. He enjoyed eating a good meal, playing Bingo, watching game shows, playing cards, working on all kinds of puzzles and enjoyed scratch off lottery tickets. He loved his family and enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
May he rest in peace knowing he left a legacy.
The family will welcome friends on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster, MD 21157. A memorial service for all will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster MD 21157 https://www.carrollhospice.org/Make-A-Gift
