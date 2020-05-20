Joseph “Joe” Daniel Miller, age 59, of Biglerville, passed away at his home on May 18, 2020. Born May 25, 1960, in Manassas, Va., he was the son of late Lawrence D. Miller and Ruth Miller.
He raised three children with his former wife of 37 years, Dorris, and had four grandchildren. He is survived by son Kyle Miller and wife Candace of Fairfield, and their daughters, Lainey and Carlee; daughter Krysti Miller and fiancé Chuck Wallace of Pittsburgh and their children, Mack and Madison; son Nicholas Miller of St. Thomas; sister Barbara Murdock and husband Daniel of Dillsburg; and brother David Miller and wife Verna of Spring Grove.
Joe was a 1978 graduate of Gettysburg High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Army and trained at Fort Dix, N.J., and served for six years in the Army Reserves. Joe was proud to be a self-employed concrete contractor in the Adams County area for over 30 years. He loved hunting, fishing and his bluetick hounds.
”Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” — Matthew 11:28
A graveside service for family and close friends will be held Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg.
Online condolences available at DuganFH.com.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc. Bendersville.
