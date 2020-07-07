Marjorie L. Davis, 95, of Waynesboro, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020, at the Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
She was born on Oct. 16, 1924, in Gifford, Illinois. In 1945, she traveled to Washington, D.C., to work at the Pentagon as a secretary during World War II. Later she moved to the Blue Ridge Summit area and worked at Fort Ritchie and Site R.
Marjorie married J. Conway Flohr and had three children. She had been a member of the Church of the Transfiguration, Blue Ridge Summit, Pa., Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, Gettysburg, and most recently, Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waynesboro, Pa.
She enjoyed going to church, singing, taking walks, gardening, reading and quilting. Marjorie was always up for a new adventure and never turned down an invitation to travel, or spend time with family.
She made many beautiful handmade quilts for her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Beulah Reynolds; her first husband, J. Conway Flohr; husband, Donald K. Davis; and brothers, Glen Reynolds and Dale Reynolds.
She is survived by daughters, Kimberly Stevens and Eric of Mechanicsburg, and Karen Flohr of Waynesboro; a son, Kevin Flohr and Tammy of Chambersburg; grandchildren, Janelle Wise of Chambersburg, Zachary Orndorff of Orrtanna, Sean McCleary and Holly of Greencastle, Justin McCleary of Waynesboro, Crystal Alexander and Jude of Maryland, and Isiaha Kellar and Aimee of Ohio; nieces and nephews; stepchildren, Steve Davis and Vicki, Sharon Derwart and Wayne, and Mike Davis; step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren. Marjorie is also survived by sisters, Ruth Morris and Louise Carlson.
Private grave side service will be held with the family, Pastor Dennis Beaver of Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waynesboro, officiating.
If desired, memorial donations may be sent to the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 43 S. Church St., Waynesboro, PA 17268, or to a charity or organization of your choice.
