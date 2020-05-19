Julia R. Graham, 70, of Gettysburg, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home in Gettysburg, due to complications from Multiple System Atrophy, a rare, degenerative neurological disorder. Despite being diagnosed with MSA, Julia bravely lived her life with dignity, grace, and humor.
Born Oct.30, 1949, in Gettysburg, Julia was the daughter of Marianna Martin and the late Robert W. Martin. She was preceded in death by her sister Marianna May Rodgers.
Julia completed a professional career as a clerical and traveled to Alaska, Disney World, Italy, and Hawaii. However, she prided herself first and foremost as a mother and grandmother. The oldest of eight siblings, Julia developed mothering skills early on by helping take care of her brothers and sisters.
On April 12, 1970, Julia married John Graham and, over time, they gave birth to and raised four children together. She was a kind, generous, and patient mother who always prioritized her children. Julia loved her children unconditionally and was there for every field trip, game, performance, medical procedure, and ceremony. She celebrated the good times, but also provided love and support through the tough times as well. Always forgiving and willing to offer a hug or kind word of encouragement, Julia’s never-ending devotion and unconditional love continued through the challenges of adulthood, to include college, relocations, marriages, jobs changes, and grandchildren. Living by example, Julia taught her children that life was not about dwelling on mistakes or illness, but accepting life for the way it is and finding happiness in the simple things. In return, Julia’s children showered her with love and chocolates.
Julia loved children and always dreamed of being a grandmother. Eventually, she was blessed with nine grandchildren. Julia was a kind, generous, and patient grandmother who could never say no to her grandchildren. She celebrated and championed them and their achievements to the very last. Julia was surrounded by her children and grandchildren during her final days, and departed this world knowing she will always be loved and revered.
Julia is survived by her husband, John Graham. For better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, John stood by Julia for 50 years as her husband, and the past decade as her caregiver. As always, John and Julia Graham set the example for love, compassion and commitment.
Also surviving are four children, Melissa Jank and husband Dale of Fredericksburg, Va., John Graham and wife Michele of Frederick, Md., Anthony Graham and wife Beth of Hanover, Pa., and Michael Graham and wife Ashley of Springfield, Va.; nine grandchildren, Rachel, Karen, Julia, Adam, Justin, Jordan, Emily, Ryan, and Olivia.
Special thank you to Dr. Adam I. Wasserman of the Gettysburg Family Practice for his care and compassion throughout the years, Dr. David Zee and Dr. Jee Agnes Bang of John’s Hopkins Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Center, and SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice.
Per Julia’s request, there will be no viewing. She will be cremated, and her ashes will be interred at the Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg, with a private family service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Johns Hopkins Department of Neurology – select Ataxia or Parkinson’s (https://secure.jhu.edu/form/neuro), Multiple System Atrophy Coalition (https://www.multiplesystematrophy.org/msa-donation/), and/or Johns Hopkins Heart and Vascular Institute – select ARVD Research (https://secure.jhu.edu/form/heart).
