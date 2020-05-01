Clara M. Redding, 80 years of age, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home and into God’s eternal care on Friday, May 1, 2020, after an extended illness.
She was the wife of C. David Redding with whom she shared 58 years of marriage.
Born Oct. 12, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Margaret (Harbold) McDannell.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her four children, Christine (Crissy) M. Redding, Douglas D. Redding, Brian J. Redding and wife Pamela, and Patrick E. Redding and wife Michelle; six grandchildren, Dakota A. Myers, Brianna N. Redding, Benjamin D. Redding, Cole P. Redding, Grace E. Redding and Morgan P. Redding; her three brothers, Eugene and wife Jo-Ann McDannell, Mark and wife Dottie McDannell, and Bernard and wife Carol McDannell; her two sisters, Alice and husband Kenneth Williams, and Edna and husband Barry Showers; and half-sister Violet Mauss.
Clara was predeceased by her brother John McDannell; four sisters, Ruth Baker, Betty MacBeth, Kathleen McDannell and Louise Deardorff; and half-sister Gladys Weaver.
Clara graduated in 1958 from Gettysburg High School and worked at Gettysburg College and the FCC prior to being the co-founder/owner of Redding Auction Service with her husband in 1974, being administrative secretary/sales clerk until her retirement in 2011.
She was a lifelong member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Buchanan Valley.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Regina Amoako and Brenda Pritt for their many years of personal in-home care provided to our loved one.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, Cemetery Fund, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353; or to a charity of your choice.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the interment will be private with a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to be scheduled for a later date.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
She was a loving, warm-hearted person with a gentle spirit, never wavering from her faith or love of family; she was our inspiration, guiding us with her love. You Will “Forever” Be In Our Hearts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.