Janet D. Harder, 89, of Carlisle, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 in Thornwald Home, Carlisle. She was born Jan. 3, 1931 to the late Ward B. and Reba (Routsong) Delap in Bendersville and was the widow of Ellsworth W. “Bud” Harder who passed away on Feb. 17, 2010.
Janet was employed at CVS Pharmacy as a clerk for 30 years. She was a member of Carlisle United Methodist Church. Janet liked collecting celebrity autographs, taking frequent bus trips to various parts of the country, and she enjoyed visiting the casinos.
Surviving are her children, Gregory L. Harder and Debra A. Reisinger (David), both of Carlisle.
Services are being held privately at the convenience of the family and burial will be in Bendersvile Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carlisle United Methodist Church, 45 S. West St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.