Ronald D. Garis, 68, of Biglerville, died suddenly Friday morning, Aug. 21, 2020, at his home.
Born March 9, 1952, in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Warren and Mary Ellen (Dapp) Garis. He was the husband of Marilyn J. (Steadman) Garis, of Biglerville, to whom he was married for 42 years.
Mr. Garis was a member of Gettysburg First Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Penn State University. Ron was the owner and operator of Beyond All Boundaries surveying company in Adams County for many years and was a member of the Pennsylvania Society of Land Surveyors.
In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by his three children, Robert R. Garis of Gettysburg, Nicole Tocco of Biglerville, and Mary Jo Frey of Biglerville; eight grandchildren, Joseph Robert Garis, Caitlynn Joann Garis, Abigail Joy Garis, Gabriel Garrison Frey, Julianna Tocco, Benson Aguilar, Greta Tocco and Syruss Micheal Windsor; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Carol Ann Patton and her husband Robert of New York.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Rev Bill Mummert officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Adams County Land Conservancy, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, #201, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
