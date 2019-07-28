Raphael L. “Pork” Sanders Jr., 80, of Hanover, entered into God’s eternal care on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was the husband of Roseann E. (Cramer) Sanders, who died Feb. 17, 2014.
Born Jan. 8, 1939, in Hanover, he was the son of the late Raphael L. Sanders Sr. and Geraldine (Waller) Sanders.
Pork was retired from ESAB Welding and Cutting Products in Hanover, formerly Alloy Rods of York, with over 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover, the Hanover Republican Club, and the Hanover Home Association. Pork was a 1958 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown, and was an avid golfer. He also enjoyed his time at the “Have Gun Will Hunt” hunting camp in Caledonia.
Surviving are four children, Michael A. Sanders and wife Teri of Lititz, Robert A. Sanders and wife Sue of Hanover, Charles W. Sanders and wife Anna of Hanover, and Geri Lynn Benzel and husband Marc of York; a daughter-in-law Kim Sanders of Hanover; nine grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and three brothers, Francis W. Sanders and Stephen D. Sanders, both of Hanover, and Robert A. Sanders of New Oxford. He was preceded in death by a son, Raphael L. “Smoke” Sanders III.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown. Burial will be held privately. Friends and relatives will be received for a viewing on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Contributions in memory of Pork may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 Third St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
