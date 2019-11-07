Timothy Lee Weiser, age 69, of York Springs, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 14, 1950, in Carlisle, the son of the late M. Everett and Olive L. (Starry) Weiser.
He attended York Springs Elementary School and graduated from Bermudian Springs High School in 1968. Wanting to see other parts of the United States, Tim chose to go to McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas. He graduated in 1972 with a BS in industrial arts. After graduation Tim returned to Pennsylvania, working on the family fruit farm and substitute teaching. Tim was owner of Weiser’s Greenhouse and Weiser Orchards. He loved teaching his grandchildren about growing fruits and vegetables and how to take care of plants.
Tim loved all kinds of sports, whether he was playing them, coaching or watching his children and grandchildren playing. Some of his favorite stories were from coaching Pony League baseball. Tim was an avid fisherman and hunter and was always looking for that elusive trophy buck. He loved working with different types of wood and making furniture for people to enjoy.
Timothy was a well-respected, life-long member of the York Springs community. Timothy was a member at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in York Springs and served on several committees. He was awarded the Outstanding Young Farmer award from the Bermudian Jaycees in 1990. Tim served as a board member of Adams County Conservation District, during which the new conservation district office was built. He was a member of the Adams County Fruit Growers Association, a board member and past president of State Horticulture Association of PA. He served 12 years on the PA Vegetable Growers Association and was awarded Vegetable Grower of the Year in February 2019. Tim was an honorary member of The Bermudian Springs FFA and was honored to receive the Blue and Gold Award in 2013. Tim became a Master Farmer in 2011 and was President of The Conrad Weiser Family Association.
He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Carol (Haefner) Weiser. He is also survived by his two sons, Brad Weiser and wife Heather of Carlisle, and Michael Weiser of East Berlin; one daughter Tanis Yoakum and husband Jason of Shrewsbury; and three brothers, Mark Weiser and partner Jim Pfaff of Columbia, Md., Conrad Weiser and wife Martha of York Springs, and Steven Weiser of York Springs. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Laurel and Kellen Weiser, Noah Weiser, LilyAnn and Madison Yoakum, and Garrian Phanhthy, and many friends and relatives.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A viewing will take place on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 216 Main St., York Springs. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at the church with Pastor Richard Michael officiating. A viewing will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Tim’s memory to the State Horticultural Association of Pennsylvania, 480 Mountain Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
