Alice E. Leese, 80, of Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Transitions Health Care from natural causes non-Covid-19 related.
Born Sept. 27, 1939, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Marlin and Rose (Scott) Rexroth. Alice is survived by her husband of 58 years, Earl E. Leese.
She graduated from Biglerville High School in 1957 and was a member of Mt. Joy Lutheran Church in Gettysburg where she attended Sunday school and was a member of the Ladies Altar Guild. Alice belonged to the Barlow Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, enjoyed camping with her family and watching her grandchildren.
She had worked at several companies in the Gettysburg area throughout her life, C. H. Musselman Co., Carrol Shoe Co. and Cambridge Rubber Co.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Andrea E. Blevins of East Berlin; four grandchildren, Kristine A. Heare and husband Jeff, Brian M. Groft and wife Aloysia, Bron A. Blevins, and Kimberly A. Blevins; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, David Rexroth of Gettysburg; and three sisters, Mary Smith and husband Garland of Orrtanna, Susan McKinney and husband Robert of Gettysburg, and Marlene Matson and husband Kent of Georgia. She was predeceased by a sister, Charlotte Rexroth.
A private funeral service and interment will be held in the Mt. Joy Cemetery, Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made the Barlow Fire Co., 2005 Taneytown Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or Mt. Joy Lutheran Church, 2615 Taneytown Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
