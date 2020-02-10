Catharine L. Kershner, 95, Gettysburg, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Paramount Healthcare in Fayetteville, Pa.
She was born May 28, 1924, in Jersey Shore, Pa., the daughter of the late Charles E. and Mabel Edwards Beichley. Her husband Richard Allen Kershner died in 1983.
For many years she was the manager of Montgomery Wards in Gettysburg, and later was a teller at ACNB Bank until her retirement at the age of 83. Catharine was an avid reader.
Mrs. Kershner is survived by a daughter Sharon Ford and her husband Richard of Gettysburg; a son Allen Kershner and his wife Kate of Gettysburg; a grandson Michael Ford and his wife Nona; and a granddaughter Jennifer Norman and her husband Bucky.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Forever Love Animal Rescue, 39 Queen St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.