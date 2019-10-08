Doris E. Miller, 82, of Hanover, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, at York Hospital. She was the widow of Charles E. Yingling who died in 1963, and Clair E. Miller who died in 2003.
Born Oct. 13, 1936, in Hanover, Doris was the daughter of the late Jesse and Ruth (Roland) Wiseman.
She was retired from Aristokraft of Littlestown after 18 years of employment.
Surviving are her children, Deborah A. Bair and Tom of Gettysburg, Christopher A. Miller of Lancaster, Randy E. Miller of Abbottstown, and Andrea L. Miller Walling of Lake Meade; her seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Erma White of New Oxford and Betty Houser of Hanover. Doris was predeceased by her three brothers, Carl, Terry and Robert Wiseman; and her sister Grace Wiseman.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking and spending time with her family.
Funeral service is Friday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown. Viewing is Thursday 6–8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
Contributions in Doris’ name may be sent to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or Pink Out Fund (Women’s Cancer Fund), P.O. Box 189, 1150 Carlisle St., Ste. 10, Hanover, PA 17331.
