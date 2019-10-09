Frances Virginia Hahn Stouter, 87, of Frederick, Md., formerly of Emmitsburg, Md., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Citizens Nursing Center in Frederick.
Born May 12, 1932, in Martinsburg, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Roxie (Albright) Holton. She was predeceased by her husband, the late Harry Hahn, and later by her second husband, the late Robert Stouter.
Frances was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was self-employed, cleaning houses for a living. She was a member of Friends Creek Church of God near Emmitsburg. She enjoyed cooking, baking, making patch quilts, gardening, and being with her family. She dearly loved her little dog, Twinkie.
Surviving are her daughter Thelma Strausbaugh and husband Melvin of Fairfield; grandchildren, Lemuel Kindle and wife Tena of West Virginia, Bobby Kindle and wife April of Hagerstown, Md., Angela Beaman and husband Shawn of New Oxford, and Robin Stratton and husband Frank of Fairfield; great-grandchildren, Brian, Tia, Casey, Sarah, Jake, Bethany, Christopher, Michael, Jacob and Brett; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by granddaughter Lesa Zani; and by all of her siblings, John, Rebecca, Ringgold, George, Buzz and infant brother Bobby Lee.
A memorial service to celebrate Frances’ life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Friends Creek Church of God, 7650 Friends Creek Church Road, Emmitsburg, Md. A reception will follow in the church social hall. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
The family is being assisted by Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help defray final expenses may be made to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, P.O. Box 308, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
