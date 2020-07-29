Michael R. French, 54, of Dillsburg, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home with his loved ones by his side.
He was born Aug. 16, 1965, the son of Sandra (Walker) French of Dillsburg and the late Glenn R. French.
Michael was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, and the Pirates. He enjoyed NASCAR and shooting pool.
Surviving in addition to his mother is his wife, Laura M. (Wagner) French; a stepdaughter, Melissa (Wagner) Shambaugh (Donald) of York Springs; a stepson, Chad Wagner (Kayla) of Lemoyne; a brother, Joseph R. French (Lorri) of Mechanicsburg; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St., Ste. 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
