John T. “Jack” Miller Jr., 73, of Camp Hill and formerly of Hanover, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore Hospital. He was the husband of Winona L. (Eckard) Miller with whom he shared 51 years of marriage.
Born Aug. 9, 1947, in Hanover, he was the son of the late John T. Miller Sr. and Florence E. (Miller) Miller-Foglesong and was the stepson of Luther Foglesong.
Jack was retired as a guidance counselor from Delone Catholic High School in McSherrystown after 39 years of service, and formerly worked as a school teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School, Hanover, having taught fifth through eighth grades for six years.
He was a 1965 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, a 1969 graduate of Penn State University and a 1973 graduate of Western Maryland College. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hanover.
Jack enjoyed woodcarving, gardening, fishing, crabbing, camping, caning chairs, and spending time with family, friends and especially his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Danielle Spila and husband Joseph of Mechanicsburg, and Nicole L. Miller and wife Cynthia Montgomery of Enola; six granddaughters, Eileen Spila, Anne Marie Spila, Kate Spila, Isabelle Spila, Olivia Miller and Kennedy Miller; three siblings, Mary Ann Bixler and husband David of Abbottstown, Robert J. Miller and wife Madeline of Alexandria, Va., and Christine Miller and wife Jen of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Miller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover, with Rev. Philip Burger as celebrant. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. Friends and relatives will be received Friday at St. Joseph Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Miller, Brian Eckard, Jason Kopp, Tony Bixler, Dave Bixler and Lee Myers.
Memorial contributions in memory of Jack may be made to Delone Catholic High School, 140 S. Oxford Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.
