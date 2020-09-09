Janet R. Tuckey, age 91, of Biglerville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Sarah Todd Nursing Home in Carlisle. She was born Sunday, March 10, 1929, in Latimore Township Adams County, the daughter of the late Cyrus and Stella (Smith) Yohe.
Janet graduated from Biglerville High School. She was formerly employed by C. H. Musselman Co. She was a member of Wenksville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed baking and crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her husband, Ronald L. Tuckey passed in 2012. She is also survived by two daughters, Deborah A. Irvin of Biglerville, and Annette K. and husband Dwayne (Buzz) Frey of York Springs; two sons, David L. Tuckey of Gardners, and Kevin R. and wife Sheri Tuckey of Biglerville; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one sister Maude Marie Trostle of Carlisle. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Lindsay Tuckey; one sister Violet Hall; and two brothers, Arthur and Ralph Yohe.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Private funeral services will be held at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville, with Rev. Melissa Madera officiating. Interment will be in Wenksville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wenksville United Methodist Church Gift and Memorial Fund, 2010 Wenksville Road, Biglerville, PA 17307.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
