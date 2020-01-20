Mary Kathryn “Kathy” Eckhardt Birckhead, 73, of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family after a courageous five-year battle with cancer.
Born on Aug. 22, 1946, in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of the late Roland F.C. II and Mary Kathryn Brumbaugh Eckhardt. She was the beloved wife of Winfield Roger Birckhead Jr., and they would have celebrated 55 years of marriage in May.
Kathy graduated from Franklin High School in Reisterstown, Md., in 1964. Later she received a college degree in psychology with a minor in accounting, while still managing her household and raising her children; she also obtained her Real Estate license. She worked many years as a property manager before retiring.
Kathy was a long-term member of Barlow Volunteer Fire Department and past member of Liberty Road Volunteer Fire Department. A former rape crisis counselor for Rape Crisis Intervention Service of Carroll County, Md., she achieved senior level status. She was a faithful member of Mt. Joy Lutheran Church and served on various committees.
Surviving in addition to her husband are children, Winfield Roger Birckhead III, Kimberlee Kathryn Birckhead, and Scott Charles Birckhead; grandchildren, Elizabeth Kathryn, Christina Robin, Kaileigh Marie, and Ryan Scott Birckhead; and great-grandchildren, Christopher Ross (her 70th birthday gift), and Laura Grace.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a brief Celebration of Life will be held at 8 p.m.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be sent to the two organizations closest to her heart: Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com.
