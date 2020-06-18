Treva V. (Miller) Byers, 100, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living. She was the loving wife of the late Jacob K. Byers; together they shared 42 years of marriage.
Born Monday, Nov. 24, 1919, in Gettysburg, she was a daughter of the late David C. and Alice (Harner) Miller.
Treva was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; she cherished her family and loved spending time with them.
In Treva’s younger years she owned numerous hair salons in Fairfield, New Oxford, York Springs and Biglerville; she also enjoyed tap dancing and was a former member of the Glitterbugs tap dance group.
Mrs. Byers enjoyed working, so much that after closing her last shop at the age of 80 she started working at Hoss’s in Gettysburg; she also enjoyed playing cards with her family and making her son a better man.
Treva is survived by her son, Larry Byers and his wife Pat of Aiken, SC; two grandchildren, Butch Byers and his late wife Judy of Menlow Park, Calif., and Katie Bakken and her husband John of Ovedio, Fla.; and three great-grandchildren, Jacob Byers, Jillian Byers and Matthew Bakken.
In addition to her parents and husband, Treva was preceded in death by 10 siblings.
There will be no public viewing; following cremation, services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Land Conservancy of Adams County, 670 Old Harrisburg Road #201, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To share memories of Treva V. (Miller) Byers, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
