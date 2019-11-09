Betty R. Geisler, 88, formerly of Littlestown, currently of Gettysburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Gettysburg Hospital. She was the widow of A. Richard Geisler who died April 2004.
Born March 2, 1931, in Taneytown, Md., Betty was the daughter of the late Carroll S. and Velma C. (Cutsail) Eyler.
She was a 1949 Littlestown High School graduate. In the 1950s, Betty was a telephone operator, later was a homemaker and was also a salesperson with Geisler’s Furniture Store, formerly of Littlestown.
Surviving are her daughter Gina Robertson and Martin of Gettysburg; her son Mark Geisler and Jennifer of Cherry Hill, N.J.; her granddaughter Addison Geisler; her brother Kenneth Eyler and Barbara of Gouldsboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Betty was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown, and an Eastern Star member. She loved cats, yard sales, antiquing and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter.
Memorial service is Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown, with the Rev. Chris Thomas officiating. Visitation is 10:30 to 11 a.m. at church. Inurnment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Following the committal, a luncheon reception will held in St. Paul’s social hall.
Memorials in Betty’s name may be sent to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
