John Hayes, 42, of Manassas, Va., passed away on Oct. 2, 2019 at Fairfax Hospital surrounded by his family. He fought a brief, but courageous battle against Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH).
John was born on July 10, 1977 in Rockville Centre, N.Y. to John J. and Esther Hayes. The family moved to Gettysburg in 1993, where he graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1996. John earned a Bachelors of Science Degree from Edinboro University in 2001 and has worked for Department of Defense in the Defence Technical Information Center since 2009. On June 18, 2005 he married Christina (Conlin) Hayes. They moved to Manassas, Virginia in 2006 and together were foster parents for Prince William County.
John had a passion for music. He enjoyed playing the drums. He also loved sports, especially his New York teams (the RIGHT ones!). He enjoyed bantering with friends, family and colleagues on sports, religion and politics. He loved serving God through his church, the Knights of Columbus, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and any other way he could through his daily life. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. John made friends with everyone he spoke to.
John is survived by his wife, Christina, and their two foster children. In addition he is survived by his parents, John and Esther Hayes, sister Maureen, brothers Jim and Mike (Christy), nephew Joe, neices Kary, Katie, Jenna, and Taylor and many loving friends and family.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to either: March for Life Education & Defense Fund, marchforlife.org, 1012 14th St. NW, Suite 300, Washington, DC, 20005 or National Foster Parent Association, nfpaonline.org/donate.
