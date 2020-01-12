Mr. Fred Harry Crum, 79, of Waynesboro, and formerly of Fairfield, died Saturday evening, Jan. 4, 2020, at WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital. He was the husband of Mrs. Judith Marie “Judy” Dahr Crum, his wife of 55 years.
Born Dec. 6, 1940, in Long Corner, Maryland, he was the son of the late Fred Hess and Elsa Bertha Dove Crum. He was a 1959 graduate of Mount Airy (Md.) High School.
Mr. Crum was a lifelong farmer, first on his family’s farm in Woodine, Md., and after marriage in Fairfield. Consequently, he was a longtime member of the Adams County Beef Producers Association.
He was very devoted in his faith as a Lutheran, and formerly attended Concordia Lutheran Church, Hagerstown, Md.
Mr. Crum had formerly been active for over 20 years with the Emmitsburg Community Chorus.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Julia A. Alering and husband Bret, Michael E. Crum and wife Stacey, and Kathryn M. Pecher and husband Mitch, all of Fairfield; his grandchildren, Shelbey, Evie, Ashleigh, Ethan, Sarah, Ryan and Nicey; his beloved great-granddaughter Kaylin; and his sister Elsa Quanbeck and husband Jim of Pennsylvania.
The family would like to greatly thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital for their compassion and care.
The Lochstampfor Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements for the family.
Services will be private at the family’s convenience.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.