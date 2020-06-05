Michael J. Shestok, 74, of Gettysburg, died suddenly on Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home.
Born Dec. 31, 1945, in Scranton, Pa., he was the son of the late Michael and Julia (Sant) Shestok.
Michael graduated from the University of Scranton where he was enrolled in the ROTC Program. He proudly served in the U.S. Army for 25 years retiring as a lieutenant colonel. Michael received the Purple Heart Medal during one of his tours of duty in Vietnam; he also had stops at the Army War College, West Point and ROTC coordinator at Gettysburg College. Michael was in his office and survived the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon.
During his retired years in Gettysburg he was an active participant at various Gettysburg Borough Council meetings. He was a collector of antiques and had a great knowledge of their value. Michael enjoyed attending various auctions in the Central Pennsylvania and Northern Maryland area.
He is survived by his wife, Melva S. (Sanchez) Shestok; four children, Todd, Michael, Sarah and Megan; two stepsons, Brian Baca and Patrick Baca; three step-grandchildren, Ricky, Tyler and Callan; a step-great-grandson, Coy; and four siblings, Mark Shestok, Mitchell Shestok, Michele Chamberlain and Martha Kreck.
Following cremation, Michael will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery with military honors.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
