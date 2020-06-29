Cade D. Clabaugh, of Littlestown, a generous, trustworthy son, brother and friend passed away unexpectedly at the youthful age of 18 on Friday, June 26, at UPMC Hanover Hospital as a result of an automobile accident.
Born Aug. 22, 2001, in Gettysburg, he was the son of Scott A Clabaugh of Littlestown and Tammy E. Clabaugh Frock of Littlestown. Cade was a 2019 graduate of Littlestown High School.
Cade adored his family, friends and dog, Bindi. He was known as a selfless, easy-going person who loved so many and was loved by so many more. He had energy that even just one encounter with him, you would remember him for life. With his deep blue eyes and cheerful-dimply smile, he was happiest when he was with those he cared about most. If you knew him well or barely at all, Cade always left you intrigued.
Whether it was about how absolutely handsome, ridiculously funny or just down-right easy-going he was, Cade left his imprint on everyone’s heart.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his four sisters, Aleecia Borsella Harbold of York, Tyara Borsella of Littlestown, Carter Clabaugh of Littlestown and Ayla Clabaugh of Littlestown; his maternal grandparents, Jeff and Sandy Frock of Hanover; paternal grandparents, Mike and Betty Clabaugh of Bonneauville; his maternal great-grandmother, Alice Kehr of Hanover; his uncle, Jamie Frock; and three aunts, Lori Sanders, Diane Rife and Sharon Wagner; Cade’s nephew, Zion James Harbold; and many cousins.
He enjoyed riding his four-wheeler, listening to music, expressing his style and being with his friends and family.
There will be a Celebration of Life announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Cade’s name may be sent to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.