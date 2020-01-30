Lois Jane Owings, 72, died unexpectedly from a brief illness on Jan. 24, 2020, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Lois Jane was born April 18, 1947. She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph A. and Bessie E. Sheaffer; her husband Fred L. Owings; her sister June E. Wilkinson; and her brothers R. William and Robert L. Sheaffer, all of Biglerville.
Lois Jane is survived by her beloved children, Jeffrey L. Owings (Shauna) of Biglerville, and Heidi Owings Rehder (Bob) of Wilmington, N.C.; six grandchildren, Alysha Owings Colista (Dalton), Gabriel S. Owings, Liam W. Owings of Biglerville, Robert Beeland Rehder III, William Owings Rehder and Christian MacKain Rehder of Wilmington, N.C.; one great-grandson Carson James Colista of Biglerville; and her sisters, Judy Traxler of Mount Holly, Pa., and Joyce Thomas of Tucson, Ariz.
Lois Jane was a committed and supportive member of First Baptist Church in Gettysburg where fellow members described her as a lighthouse reflecting God’s love to all who were blessed to know her. Lois Jane lived a pure and devout Christian life and through her faith in Christ, she lovingly dedicated herself to the needs of her family, friends and community.
Lois Jane graduated from Biglerville High School and continued her education at Carlisle Cosmetology School where she obtained her cosmetology license. Lois Jane later became a cosmetology instructor, sharing her gifts and talents with aspiring stylists. She dazzled her clients and students at local salons prior to opening her own business, Lois Owings Beauty Salon in Biglerville. For 35 years, she successfully managed her salon while sharing her abounding faith in God’s love with a multitude of happy customers.
A memorial service will be held Feb. 22, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 1015 Chambersburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Pastor Carl Harris will officiate the service followed by a luncheon and fellowship.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Lois Jane’s memory to her church family at First Baptist.
